    UNESCO grants patronage to VI World Nomad Games

    09:47, 3 March 2026

    Director-General of UNESCO, Khaled Al-Anani, has decided to grant the Organization’s patronage to the VI World Nomad Games, which will be held from 30 August to 6 September 2026 in Kyrgyzstan, Kabar reports. 

    UNESCO grants patronage to VI World Nomad Games
    Photo credit: Kabar

    This decision is the result of joint work by the National Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic for UNESCO, the International Secretariat of the World Nomad Games, and the Permanent Delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic to UNESCO in Paris.

    During a meeting with the Director-General of UNESCO, the Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to UNESCO, Mr. Sadyr Sher-Niyaz, delivered the official request from the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic to grant patronage to the upcoming Games.

    The granting of UNESCO’s patronage confirms the international recognition of the World Nomad Games 2026 as an important global initiative for preserving and promoting traditional sports and games, which are an essential part of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

    UNESCO’s patronage opens new opportunities for expanding international participation and further promoting the cultural heritage of Kyrgyzstan on the global stage.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan adds two new sites to UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List. 

