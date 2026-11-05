UNESCO advisory body backs Japan’s traditional calligraphy for cultural heritage list

The Japanese government announced Thursday that a UNESCO advisory body had recommended the inscription. A final decision is expected at a meeting of the organization’s Intergovernmental Committee in Xiamen, China, scheduled for November 30 to December 5.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi welcomed the recommendation in a post on X, saying she was “ delighted that 'Shodo,' an important element of Japanese culture, has been recognized as worthy of being passed down to future generations as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage."

UNESCO’s evaluation body noted that the art remains widely practiced throughout Japan and is passed down through schools, clubs and other educational activities. These efforts play an important role in preserving cultural knowledge and values across generations.

The proposed inscription is also expected to raise international awareness of the cultural and artistic significance of handwritten calligraphy as a living tradition and encourage cultural dialogue.

If approved, shodo would become the 24th Japanese entry on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list. Other recognized traditions include traditional knowledge and skills associated with the production of sake and shochu distilled spirits.

Shodo is a traditional Japanese art form that uses kanji and kana characters. According to Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs, the country developed its own distinctive calligraphic styles following the introduction of Chinese characters.

Chinese calligraphy has already been included on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Japan’s Cultural Affairs Council selected shodo for UNESCO nomination in 2023, and the relevant documents were submitted in 2025, paving the way for the latest recommendation.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakh traditions of Salburyn, embroidery, and feltmaking were recommended for the UNESCO Heritage List.