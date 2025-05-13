UN Volunteers Central Asia to set up its subregional office in Almaty

Speaking at the meeting, Aida Balayeva, the Kazakh Culture and Information Minister, said: “Kazakhstan actively engages in volunteering programs and international initiatives worldwide, especially within the UN and UNICEF”.

Under the Kazakh Government’s support, eight Kazakhstani volunteers worked within different UN bodies in 2020-2023. Seven volunteers from Kazakhstan were sent to UN bodies in Kenya, Thailand and Türkiye in 2024, she said.

The National Organizing Committee’s meeting discussed key initiatives and measures aimed at promoting volunteer movement and boosting civic engagement.

In turn, Toily Kurbanov, the Executive Coordinator of the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) program, thanked the Kazakhstani side for the readiness to assist in holding the International Year of Volunteers as well as highlighted that “Kazakhstan is the first country to set up the Organizing Committee”.

During the meeting, the decision was announced to open a Subregional Office of the UN Volunteers Central Asia in Almaty.

To note, the UN General Assembly declared the year 2026 as the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development at the initiative of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is to host the first CIS Volunteers Forum in 2026.