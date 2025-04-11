Kazakhstan to host first CIS Volunteers Forum in 2026

Speaking at the meeting in Almaty, Kazakh Culture and Information Vice Minister Aizada Kurmanova said, ‘During the CIS Heads of State Council meeting in October 2023, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced an initiative to hold a Volunteers Forum’.

The Forum is set to lead to commitments to promote cooperation between our countries on youth volunteer movement, she said.

Kurmanova said that the decision to establish a CIS Volunteers Forum was driven by the announcement of 2024 as the Year of Volunteer Movement in the CIS, unlashing the potential of volunteering for intercultural engagement and closer relations between the CIS states.

Kazakhstan came up with an initial draft of regulations on a CIS Volunteers Forum, consisting of steps crucial to its success, with experiences of all CIS countries considered, she said.

To add, Kazakhstan’s Astana hosted the International Volunteers Forum in 2023 as well as the CICA Rally of Volunteer Movement Leaders in 2024.

As earlier reported, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev summed up the results of the regular meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council held behind closed doors in Kazakhstan’s Almaty.