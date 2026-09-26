UN Sec Gen describes Kazakhstan as a 'bridge-builder' in multipolar world

Minister Tileuberdi conveyed the greetings of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the UN Secretary-General and, on behalf of the Head of State, expressed high appreciation for Secretary-General Guterres’ work amid a complex international environment, his consistent commitment to the principles of multilateralism and the UN Charter, as well as his personal contribution to strengthening comprehensive cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Nations.

The sides discussed pressing issues on the international agenda and priority areas of cooperation within the framework of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, according to the Kazakh MFA press service,

Minister Tileuberdi reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for the Secretary-General’s efforts to enhance the effectiveness of the Organization. In this context, particular attention was paid to the work of Almaty-based UN Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan as a key platform for the regional dimension of multilateral cooperation.

The Secretary-General particularly noted Kazakhstan’s growing role in the emerging multipolar world, describing the country as a “bridge-builder” and emphasizing its ability to maintain constructive relations with key international partners.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Foreogn Minister made an entry in the UN Guest Book, highlighting the Secretary-General’s contribution to strengthening multilateralism and reaffirming Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to further engagement within the Organization.

Earlie, Mukhtar Tileuberdi had a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in New York.