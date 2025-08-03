Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, António Guterres visit UN Regional Center in Almaty
14:27, 3 August 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UN Secretary-General António Guterres have visited the UN Regional Center in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State and the UN Secretary-General took part in the ceremony of signing the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the UN on the establishment of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan.
Earlier, the Kazakh President and the UN Secretary General held talks in Almaty.