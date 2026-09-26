Kazakh, Russian FMs reaffirm commitment to strengthening strategic partnership, allied ties

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Russia bilateral cooperation, the implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels, as well as topical issues on the bilateral agenda.

The foreign ministers also exchanged views on topical issues of the regional and international agenda, with particular attention to cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia within multilateral formats.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Earlier, it was reported that Mukhtar Tileuberdi participated in an informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in New York.