UN launches network to support victims, survivors of terrorism

The initiative brings together victims of terrorism and victims’ associations from across the globe to drive collective action to support victims’ rights and needs.

The network is a key outcome from the first UN Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism, held in September 2022. It brings together victims and survivors of terrorism, victims’ associations and civil society organisations from across the globe.

The goal is to provide a safe space for victims and survivors to support each other, build resilience and engage as advocates, educators, and peacebuilders.

The development of the network was supported by a financial contribution from Spain.

Vladimir Voronkov, UN Under Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, expressed solidarity with all victims regardless of nationality, ethnicity, or religion, and paid tribute to their courage and resilience.

“In the face of unimaginable personal tragedy, many have chosen to raise their voices, becoming powerful advocates for solidarity and tolerance,” he said, while also calling for greater support.

“In many cases, the needs of victims and survivors are urgent and underfunded. International and national assistance remains critical,” he stressed.

