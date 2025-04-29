National Statistics Office of Mongolia elected as Governing Council member of UN Statistical Institute for Asia and Pacific

Out of 12 countries nominated for the SIAP Governing Council election, China, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Thailand, and Mongolia were elected and will guide the policies and activities of the Council from 2025 to 2028. SIAP, a professional statistics training center for government officials and others working on statistics, has provided long, medium, and short-term training and seminars to more than 660 employees of the statistical agency of Mongolia since 1990.

Mongolia was elected as a member of the SIAP Governing Council from 2000-2003 and from 2019-2022.

