UN highlights importance of strengthening transport connectivity between Asia and Europe

In her remarks, Armida Salsiah thanked the organizers for hosting the meeting and emphasized the importance of the participating countries’ efforts to develop transport corridors.

“It is my pleasure to express gratitude for the successful organization of the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran for its chairmanship of the commission, as well as the government of Kazakhstan for assuming the next chairmanship,” Salsiah said.

She noted that the current year marks the beginning of the UN Decade of Sustainable Transport, as well as a period of important initiatives aimed at enhancing transport connectivity across the Asia-Pacific region.

“This year marks the beginning of the UN Decade of Sustainable Transport, as well as a period of important decisions in the field of transport connectivity in Asia and the Pacific. ESCAP continues to support cooperation in the development of logistics and transport corridors to strengthen the region’s sustainable development,” Armida Salsiah stated.

According to her, the development of transport infrastructure and multimodal transportation remains one of the key areas of regional cooperation, while international platforms play an important role in coordinating countries’ efforts.

Armida Salsiah also reaffirmed support for the work of the TRACECA Permanent Secretariat and expressed appreciation for its contribution to the development of efficient transport routes and multimodal corridors.

As reported earlier, the 18th annual meeting of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission is being held in Astana, where participants are discussing the digitalization of transportation, development of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia international transport corridor, and facilitationof transit procedures.