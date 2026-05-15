TRACECA transitions to digital format for transit transportation

The signing of the TRACECA Single Transit Permit agreement, developed over several years, is set to become a key decision. Addressing the meeting, Asset Assavbayev, Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of the IGC TRACECA, stated that the agreement will enable a transition from paper-based to electronic document management, simplifying transportation between participating countries.

This agreement is a logical continuation of one of the fundamental tasks of the main multilateral agreement - creating conditions for free and unimpeded transit of goods along the corridor routes. The signing will allow replacing the issuance of multiple paper permits with a single electronic permit, thereby brining us closer to liberalizing transportation and reducing time and financial costs for carriers, said Assavbayev.

He also said that the member countries are continuing work on the TRACECA international transport corridor development strategy for 2027-2034. According to him, the document is intended to define the long-term directions for the modernization and further development of the route.

During the reporting period, work was also carried out to develop a draft strategy for the IGC TRACECA on the development of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia international transport corridor for the period 2027-2034, as well as an action plan for its implementation. These documents define the long-term priorities and strategic directions for the development of the corridor, noted the speaker.

Particular attention during the meeting was placed to the digitalization of transport processes and the implementation of electronic documents. TRACECA believes that the transition to a digital format will increase the transparency of transportation and speed up interaction between countries.

The transition to an electronic format is a significant step within the overall course of digitalization of the TRACECA corridor and will contribute to improving the transparency and efficiency of the system for the benefit of all sides. The Permanent Secretariat has also developed a draft agreement on the application of electronic documents in the TRACECA international transport corridor, stated Asavbayev.

According to him, five stages of testing for the pilot project on the implementation of the electronic CIM/SMGS consignment note have already been held with the participation of railway operators from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Moldova. As Assavbayev noted, the results confirmed the practical effectiveness of the project and showed that the joint work of the participating countries allows for concrete and measurable results in the digitalization of transportation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan plans to scale up freight flows via the Middle Corridor to 10 million tons.