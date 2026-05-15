How Turkistan prepares for OTS Informal Summit

City streets have been fully cleaned and landscaping works completed ahead of the summit. Flags of the Organization’s member states have been installed across Turkistan, symbolizing the unity and shared spiritual ties of Turkic nations.

Photo credit: Turkistan region's administration

Holding the summit in Turkistan is seen as quite symbolic. With its rich history and deep cultural and spiritual heritage shared by Turkic peoples, the city has become an important center for strengthening political and cultural cooperation across the Turkic world.

Photo credit: Turkistan region's administration

The theme of the upcoming summit is “Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.” Heads of state from member and observer countries, along with leaders of international organizations and Turkic integration institutions, are expected to participate in the event.

Photo credit: Sabit Tastanbek / Kazinform

Security measures in the city have been significantly reinforced ahead of the event.

Photo credit: Police Department of Turkistan region

Additional law enforcement personnel from Almaty, Shymkent, as well as Aktobe, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions have been deployed in the city.

Military personnel from the National Guard and the Ministry of Defense have also been involved in security operations. Special checkpoints have been established at six entry points into the city, where vehicles are being inspected.

Security agencies are currently completing final preparations and checking the readiness of special equipment. Official vehicles designated for transporting delegations have also been fully prepared.

Photo credit: Sabit Tastanbek / Kazinform

According to Askar Seisenov, deputy head of the regional emergency situations department, special rapid-response and firefighting vehicles have been deployed at 16 summit venues. In addition, one special aircraft has been assigned, while another aircraft will be brought in from the Kyzylorda region.

Photo credit: Turkistan region's administration

Photo credit: Turkistan region's administration

Photo credit: Turkistan region's administration

Ahead of the summit, a massive “Taikazan” installation was set up at the entrance to Turkistan. The installation symbolizes unity and prosperity among Turkic nations. Its architectural design is especially notable because, when viewed from above, it resembles the flag of the Organization of Turkic States.

Photo credit: Turkistan region's administration

The new Taikazan is reportedly five times larger than the historic Taikazan located at the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi. The height of the composition is 10.4 meters, and its diameter is 12 meters.

Photo credit: Turkistan region's administration

A new ethno-tourism complex has also opened in the city.

Photo credit: Turkistan region's administration

The centerpiece of the 707-square-meter complex is a giant yurt measuring 31 meters in diameter and 15.5 meters in height.

The venue is expected to host forums, ethno-festivals, international exhibitions, and cultural events. Smaller yurts have also been installed in the territory of the complex.

“The City of Artisans” will feature works by 17 artisans invited from foreign countries.

Photo credit: Turkistan region's administration

According to the city administration, around 70 hotels and accommodation facilities in Turkistan are ready to host domestic and international delegations.

Photo credit: Turkistan region's administration

Photo credit: Turkistan region's administration

The historic meeting will be held at the Congress Hall, with a capacity of 1000 people.

Photo credit: Turkistan region's administration

Authorities previously announced a temporary ban on drone flights within the city during the summit period.

Photo credit: Turkistan region's administration

In addition, the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi will be closed on May 14-15, while traffic restrictions will be introduced on several streets.

Photo credit: Turkistan regions' administration

Schools and colleges in Turkistan will also switch to remote learning during these days.