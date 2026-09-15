UN chief warns of rising attacks on nuclear facilities

According to UN News, Guterres said in a statement delivered on his behalf by the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Monica Juma, during the 70th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), that the conference was taking place amid global turmoil and uncertainty, with attacks on nuclear facilities increasing and deterrence safeguards eroding.

The U.N. secretary-general called for full cooperation with the IAEA to verify the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program and support the agency's role in preventing a disaster at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Guterres stressed the world's need for the professionalism, impartiality, and technical excellence of the agency, calling on member states to support it in carrying out its mandate.

He said he looked forward to strengthening cooperation between the IAEA and the United Nations to ensure that nuclear technology contributes to development and the promotion of peace.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a drone strike caused a fire near the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the United Arab Emirates.