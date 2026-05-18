Drone strike causes fire near Barakah nuclear plant, UAE says investigation underway

According to the UAE Ministry of Defense, three drones entered the country from the “western border direction.” Two were intercepted by air defense systems, while a third struck an electrical generator located “outside the inner perimeter” of the nuclear facility, triggering a fire. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported and that radiation safety levels were not affected.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said radiation levels at the plant “remain normal” and confirmed that emergency diesel generators were supplying power to one of the units.

The IAEA has been informed by the UAE that radiation levels at the Barakah NPP remain normal and no injuries were reported after a drone strike this morning caused a fire in an electrical generator located outside the inner site perimeter of the NPP. Emergency diesel generators… pic.twitter.com/km2rg08Gvd — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) May 17, 2026

In its statement, the agency added that Director General Rafael Grossi described any military activity that threatens nuclear safety as “unacceptable” and called for restraint around nuclear facilities.

Separately, the office of the UAE minister of foreign affairs confirmed that Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed spoke with Grossi, during which the Director General “strongly condemned the treacherous terrorist attack.”

As Qazinform reported earlier, the IAEA has previously expressed concern over attacks near nuclear facilities, including reported strikes in the vicinity of Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and damage to nuclear-related infrastructure in Khondab. The agency also confirmed that strikes near Bushehr resulted in at least one death from projectile fragments.