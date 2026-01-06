UN chief calls for international law to prevail amid Venezuela crisis

In an official statement, Caracas said that during the discussions the international community assessed the incident as an action contrary to international law. According to the Venezuelan side, the events constituted violations of the UN Charter, international humanitarian law and human rights, as well as an infringement on the immunity of a sitting head of state.

The emergency session of the UN Security Council was held on January 5 in New York and was convened in connection with the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from Caracas by US authorities. The move triggered a strong reaction across the region and beyond.

Addressing members of the Security Council, UN Secretary General António Guterres stressed that in times of crisis “the power of the law must prevail.” He underscored the need to respect national sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of states, having earlier warned that such actions could set a dangerous precedent for the global order.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the international community reacted sharply to the US military operation in Venezuela. A number of countries and international organizations called for respect for international law and Venezuela’s sovereignty and supported the convening of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.