UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Venezuela on Monday

The presidency intends to hold the emergency meeting on Monday morning at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT), said Khadija Ahmed, spokeswoman for the Somali Permanent Mission to the United Nations. Somalia holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council for the month of January.

The United States launched an operation on Saturday and captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in Caracas.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the United States will temporarily run Venezuela until a political transition is completed, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday.