According to Kazakh political analyst Talgat Kaliyev, Trump’s approach is driven primarily by short-term domestic considerations rather than strategic responsibility.

«Trump places his individual political position, current inflation dynamics and immediate approval ratings at the center of decision-making, ” Kaliyev wrote on his Telegram channel. „This sharply distinguishes him from earlier Republican leaders, for whom global leadership and alliance commitments were essential elements of national interest.“

Kaliyev argues that the ideology promoted by the MAGA movement has already sent a troubling signal to the international community. «The concept of non-intervention, when voiced by the world’s most powerful state, undermines confidence in the entire system of collective security, ” he noted.

The expert stressed that Trump’s publicly expressed readiness for a rapid settlement creates the illusion of peace without addressing the structural causes of the conflict.

Venezuela case and a dangerous precedent

Concerns about the erosion of international norms intensified following President Donald Trump’s decision to authorize a military operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. The move sharply polarized the international community, exposing deep divisions over legality, sovereignty and acceptable limits of power.

In Latin America, several governments condemned the operation as a return to interventionist practices. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that Mexico «strongly condemns and rejects the military actions carried out unilaterally» by the United States, calling them a clear violation of the United Nations Charter.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva described the operation as crossing an «unacceptable line.» «These acts represent a most serious affront to Venezuela’s sovereignty and yet another extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community, ” he posted on X. „Attacking countries, in flagrant violation of international law, is the first step toward a world of violence, chaos and instability, where the law of the strongest prevails over multilateralism.“

Colombian president Gustavo Petro said Bogotá viewed the situation with «deep concern, ” rejecting any unilateral military action that could endanger civilians or destabilize the region. He emphasized the need to preserve peace and regional security through diplomatic channels.

Risks for global security

European leaders also voiced alarm. France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the operation violated international law and weakened institutions designed to prevent armed conflict between states.

«The military operation that led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro contravenes the principle of the non-use of force that underpins international law. France recalls that no lasting political solution can be imposed from outside, and that sovereign peoples alone decide their future, ” he posted on X.

He cautioned that repeated violations by permanent members of the UN Security Council could have grave consequences for global security.

At the same time, reactions were not uniform. Venezuela’s opposition figures welcomed the development, while El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, a close ally of Trump, issued a cryptic response that appeared supportive of Washington’s stance.

According to Kaliyev, the Venezuela episode illustrates a broader trend. «The danger lies not in a single operation, but in the precedent it establishes.“

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Denmark’s prime minister had called on the Trump administration to «stop the threats» against Greenland.