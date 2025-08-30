EN
    UN chief arrives in Beijing for SCO summit 2025

    10:19, 30 August 2025

    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Beijing on Saturday for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which will be held from August 31 to September 1 in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin, CGTN reports. 

    Photo credit: CMG

    Guterres has visited China multiple times. Last year, he came as a special guest to attend the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. In 2024, he also attended the SCO Astana Summit.

    Earlier, it was reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan believes that the upcoming SCO Summit in Tianjin will reinforce the organization’s role as a growing source of stability in an increasingly unsettled world. 

    Kazinform News Agency reported that leaders from more than 20 countries, as well as heads of 10 international organizations, are expected to attend the summit. 

    World News UN SCO China
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
