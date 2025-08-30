UN chief arrives in Beijing for SCO summit 2025

Guterres has visited China multiple times. Last year, he came as a special guest to attend the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. In 2024, he also attended the SCO Astana Summit.

Earlier, it was reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan believes that the upcoming SCO Summit in Tianjin will reinforce the organization’s role as a growing source of stability in an increasingly unsettled world.

Kazinform News Agency reported that leaders from more than 20 countries, as well as heads of 10 international organizations, are expected to attend the summit.