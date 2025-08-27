Which world leaders will attend the SCO summit in Tianjin?

Meeting of the supreme SCO body

The Tianjin summit will serve as the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State — the supreme body of the SCO. According to the Organization’s Charter, this body determines strategic priorities, approves key areas of activity, and makes decisions on major issues of internal development and cooperation with international partners.

The Council includes leaders of the 10 member states: Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, India, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The participation of all heads of state is required for the adoption of final documents.

Photo credit: news.cgtn.com

At the upcoming summit, two key documents are expected to be signed — the Tianjin Declaration of the Council of Heads of State and the SCO Development Strategy for the Next Decade, which will form the basis for long-term planning until 2035.

Visit of India’s prime minister after seven years

Particular international attention has been drawn to the participation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His visit will be his first to China in seven years.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiaqun, China welcomes Modi’s arrival in Tianjin. The visit is viewed as an important step toward strengthening bilateral relations.

Photo credit: India News Network

On August 19, the foreign ministers of China and India held talks where they agreed to maintain positive momentum in relations, resume intergovernmental dialogue mechanisms and exchanges, and promote the development of trade and investment flows between the two countries.

Participation of distinguished guests

At a briefing at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 22, Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin presented the list of leaders from more than 20 countries invited to the summit:

· President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

· President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

· Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi

· President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian

· President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov

· Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif

· President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

· President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

· President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

· President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

· President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

· Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

· Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet

· President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu

· Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli

· President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

· Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly

· President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov

· President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto

· General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith

· Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim

· Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh

International dimension

The SCO has established cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies, as well as with the CIS, CSTO, ASEAN, ECO, CICA, EEC, LAS, ICRC, and other international organizations and associations.

Photo credit: Xinhua

According to information from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the following representatives have been invited to the upcoming summit in Tianjin:

· UN Secretary-General António Guterres

· SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev

· Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Ularsbek Sharseyev

· CIS Secretary-General Sergey Lebedev

· ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn

· CSTO Secretary-General Imangali Tasmagambetov

· ECO Secretary-General Asad Khan

· CICA Secretary-General Kairat Sarybay

· Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev

· President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Jin Liqun

Earlier, it was reported that from August 31 to September 1, 2025, Tianjin (PRC) will host the 25th Anniversary Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, held under the slogan “Promoting the Shanghai Spirit: SCO in Action.”