SCO became cornerstone of multilateral cooperation in Eurasia – Tokayev

In his article for China Daily “Strong Kazakh-Sino ties key to successful cooperation”, the Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan and China remain strongly engaged in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) diplomatically.

“The SCO has become a cornerstone of multilateral cooperation in Eurasia, fostering stability, economic growth, and cultural exchange,” reads the article. “As founding members, Kazakhstan and China have worked together to unlock the SCO’s potential across its comprehensive regional prosperity agenda”.

Photo credit: Xinhua

President Tokayev commended China’s current chairmanship of the SCO, as it has intensified efforts to bolster regional security, deepen economic integration and expand cultural and humanitarian ties. According to the article, these priorities resonate strongly with Kazakhstan’s vision for the region.

“The upcoming landmark SCO Summit in Tianjin will shape the Organization’s future trajectory. It offers a crucial opportunity to align our strategies on pressing global issues and to advance institutional reforms. It will reinforce the SCO’s role as a growing source of stability in an increasingly unsettled world. In such a world, the SCO’s approach grounded on mutual respect and shared development is more relevant than ever,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says.

Earlier it was reported that ahead of the SCO Summit, China Daily has published the article by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan in which he highlights the key to successful cooperation between Astana and Beijing.