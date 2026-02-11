Ulytau region named as possible site for new oil refinery

He noted that the need to build the refinery is driven by growing domestic demand.

“We are currently reviewing several options for the refinery’s construction, and one of them is the Ulytau Region. Expert assessments are under way, and as soon as the technical specifications and location are confirmed, we will share additional information,” Tutkyshbayev said on the sidelines of the Majilis.

The Vice Minister added that the President had earlier instructed the Government to explore ways of attracting investment for the project. The refinery’s preliminary capacity is estimated at around 10 million tons of oil per year.

