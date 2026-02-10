PM Bektenov: Kazakhstan's GDP grew by 6.5% in 2025

Bektenov reminded that in line with the President’s tasks to further strengthen the country’s economy and strategic goals outlined in the President's State-of-the-Nation Address, in 2025, the Government of Kazakhstan undertook a number of measures aimed at systemic transformations.

According to him, decisions adopted in tax, tariff, and budget policy, as well as in the digital and construction sectors and the social sphere, are aimed at consistently eliminating structural imbalances that constrain economic development.

“The tax and budget reform made it possible to compile a three‑year national budget without targeted transfers from the National Fund, with a gradual reduction of the budget deficit to 0.9% of GDP by 2028. The dependence of local budgets on the republican budget is decreasing - from 50% in 2025 to 34% in 2028,” said Bektenov.

It was noted that, following the reforms, by the end of 2025, the Government managed to maintain steady growth. In value terms, GDP increased by $20.1 billion.

Overall, GDP growth for 2025 amounted to 6.5%. Economic dynamics was driven by accelerated development in key sectors: transport grew by 17.8%, construction by 14.6%, mining by 17.4%, processing industry by 12.2%, trade by 26%, and agriculture by 5.9%.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, opened an extended meeting of the Government of Kazakhstan. The President said the meeting convened to focus on the results of the country’s socioeconomic development in 2025 and outline the key tasks of the Government for the period ahead.