Accrding to Illinoislottery.com, the Braidwood resident, who chose to remain anonymous, was enjoying his birthday bash when a friend handed him several lottery tickets.

One of those tickets matched all six numbers to secure the jackpot.

The couple traveled to an Illinois Lottery claim center to collect their payout and were stunned to find out they actually won a million dollars.

The jackpot will comfortably fund the family’s upcoming plans. The winner intends to use the money for their annual trip to Florida, purchase a new car, and buy a golf cart.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a Virginia lottery player had won $100,000 after purchasing 20 identical tickets for a single drawing.