Virginia man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins $100,000

The Nelson County man bought the tickets for the July 30 Pick 4 evening drawing at the Justis Convenient Store in Lynchburg after having ‘a good feeling’ about the combination 2-1-0-4.

The winning combination paid out $5,000 per ticket, multiplying his total winnings into six figures.

The lucky winner who has chosen to remain anonymous intends to use the cash to pay off his bills and save the rest.

Earlier, it was reported that a single Powerball ticket had sold in Illinois and won a $1.040 billion jackpot.