Ukraine signals readiness to hold elections if security ensured

Ukraine’s leadership has reopened discussion of potential elections after President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the country is prepared to hold a vote once security conditions are met. His remarks followed comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who argued that Kyiv was avoiding elections and claimed that leadership changes should continue even during major crises. Zelensky rejected suggestions that he was clinging to power, stressing that the decision ultimately belongs to Ukrainians.

Speaking with journalists, Zelensky said he planned to request proposals on amending existing election legislation. A vote could take place within 60 to 90 days if partners such as the United States and European countries assist with ensuring safety at polling sites and for citizens dispersed both inside and outside the country.

Ukrainian lawmakers, civil society groups, and several opposition figures maintain that elections under current conditions would be difficult. They cite logistical challenges, the need to ensure participation of Ukrainians serving on the front lines, and the presence of millions of citizens living abroad. A recent survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology found that only about 10% of respondents support holding elections before a ceasefire or peace agreement. Earlier polling by KIIS indicated that 63% favored waiting until a full settlement.

Political analysts and members of parliament note that there is broad domestic agreement to postpone elections until conditions stabilize. Oleksandr Merezhko, who chairs the foreign policy committee in parliament, said most political forces view an election campaign during the conflict as potentially divisive. Other lawmakers argued that full participation and secure voting procedures would be difficult to guarantee.

Despite the challenges, Zelensky remains one of the country’s leading political figures. An October poll by Socis showed that 22.3% of respondents would support him if elections were held, followed closely by Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi at 21.3%.

Ukrainian experts say the core question is how to create the safeguards needed for a credible vote, given current circumstances. Many argue that decisions on timing should prioritize public confidence and the ability of all eligible citizens to take part.

