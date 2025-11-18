Chile heads to December run-off as voters narrow presidential field

The first round reflected a polarized race shaped by public concerns over crime and immigration. Jara, who served in President Gabriel Boric’s cabinet, finished slightly ahead. Kast, a conservative lawyer and former congressman, followed closely, with analysts noting that several right-leaning candidates had divided the vote, positioning him to gain support in the second round.

Both candidates have placed security and migration high on their agendas. Chile’s foreign population has grown noticeably in recent years, with official figures showing more than 1.9 million foreign nationals residing in the country by late 2023. Authorities estimate that a significant number lack legal status. Rising reports of organized crime and kidnappings have made these issues central to public debate.

Kast has long advocated for tighter border measures, including new physical barriers, expanded deportations, and additional maximum-security prison facilities. Jara has pledged to increase the minimum wage, support lithium production, build more correctional facilities and remove foreign nationals convicted of drug offenses. She has also emphasized strengthening border protection through military deployment.

This is the first election in which all eligible citizens were automatically registered and required to vote. Turnout was closely watched as Chile moves toward a decisive second round that will determine the country’s next president.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, voting took place on Sunday in what authorities described as one of Chile’s most polarizing elections in years, with more than 15 million citizens required to cast ballots and eight candidates competing for the presidency and the legislature.