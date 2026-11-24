It will be the UK’s first Women’s World Cup and the country’s first senior FIFA World Cup since England hosted the men’s tournament in 1966. The UK was the sole bidder, and FIFA’s member associations approved the bid by acclamation.

The summer tournament will feature 48 teams playing 104 matches over 39 days. The bid proposed 22 stadiums across 16 cities, including 16 venues in England, three in Wales, and two in Scotland and one in Northern Ireland. FIFA will confirm the final venues at a later date, according to UK Sport.

“The players who will light up 2035 are in our parks and playgrounds right now,” UK Sport chief executive Sally Munday said. The four host associations plan to use the tournament to widen access to football for girls and expand opportunities in coaching and refereeing.

At the same congress, FIFA awarded the 2031 tournament to the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica. It will be the first Women’s World Cup to feature 48 teams.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that incumbent FIFA President Gianni Infantino was among three candidates whose bids were submitted for review ahead of the 2027 election.