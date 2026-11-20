The election will take place at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, on March 18, 2027. The three names, listed in alphabetical order by surname, are France’s Philippe Diallo, incumbent Gianni Infantino and Japan’s Kozo Tashima.

The candidacies have been forwarded to FIFA’s Electoral Committee for examination and a decision on whether to admit the candidates, in line with the organization’s Governance Regulations.

FIFA Member Associations will be notified of the names of the proposed candidates admitted to the election no later than February 18, 2027, in accordance with the FIFA Statutes and the electoral calendar.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kozo Tashima, a member of the FIFA Council and former president of the Japan Football Association (JFA), had filed his candidacy for FIFA president, becoming the first Japanese national to seek the post.