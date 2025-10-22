UK sends military officers to join U.S.-led Gaza stabilization effort

According to the ministry, the officers have joined a U.S.-led task force known as the Civil-Military Coordination Centre (CMCC), which was established to help coordinate the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire and oversee security arrangements under President Donald Trump’s peace initiative.

A ministry spokesperson confirmed that the team includes a two-star deputy commander and described the move as a step to ensure the UK remains closely involved in U.S.-led planning for Gaza’s recovery and future stability. “The UK continues to work with international partners to support the Gaza ceasefire and to identify where it can best contribute to the peace process,” the spokesperson said.

The United States, Egypt, and Qatar have been leading mediation efforts to reinforce the fragile truce between Israel and Hamas. Washington has committed up to 200 troops to support the CMCC but has clarified that they will not be stationed inside Gaza. U.S. officials have also been in contact with several other countries, including Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and Azerbaijan, about potential participation.

British Defence Secretary John Healey said the deployment was made following a U.S. request, noting that the United Kingdom had offered its “specialist experience and skills” to assist in planning. Healey emphasized that while the UK will not lead the mission, it intends to contribute to international efforts to promote stability in Gaza.

Earlier, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said his government, working with Arab and international experts, had drawn up a three-phase Gaza recovery and reconstruction plan worth $67 billion and set to run over five years.