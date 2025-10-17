Palestinian government unveils $67 billion, five-year plan for Gaza reconstruction

Speaking at a press conference in Ramallah ahead of a special meeting on the recovery plan, Mustafa said the initiative aims to rebuild the war-ravaged Gaza Strip following nearly two years of Israeli attacks.

Diplomats and representatives of international institutions attended the event.

Mustafa outlined that the first phase, focused on meeting urgent humanitarian and infrastructure needs, will last six months at a cost of $3.5 billion.

The second phase, lasting three years, will require $30 billion, while the final phase will focus on completing reconstruction and long-term recovery.

He said talks are ongoing with international partners to secure resources for the plan’s implementation, adding that a major reconstruction conference will be held in Egypt one month after the end of the war.

The prime minister stressed that Israel must fulfill its obligations by withdrawing from Gaza, opening border crossings, and allowing the entry of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump signed a Gaza ceasefire agreement with the leaders of Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye. Trump said the deal marks a step toward achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.