Backed by around £6 million from the MOD, British start-up Blakcro has designed the system specifically for military operations. It allows soldiers to take off independently without requiring a runway, helicopter or transport aircraft.

The paraglider folds into a case roughly the size of a large rucksack and can be assembled in complete darkness in less than eight minutes. Built around a UK-made titanium airframe, it can travel up to 200 miles, or around 320 kilometres, under its own power.

The system also has a low acoustic, visual and radar signature to support stealth operations and can accommodate body armour, night-vision equipment and weapon mounts.

The technology is already in operational use, with Blakcro holding contracts in the UK and with NATO allies. The Royal Marines and Parachute Regiment are expected to trial the individual air mobility system in the coming months.

“With UK Defence Innovation supporting SMEs like Blakcro from the drawing board through to deployment, we are building a more resilient, homegrown defence supply chain and ensuring our armed forces receive the pioneering equipment that can give them the edge on the battlefield,” Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard said.

Blakcro founder and CEO Sam Wedgwood said government support had helped accelerate development of the technology.

“We have very rapidly moved from base technology in 2024, through UKDI-supported rapid innovation, through to purchase, through to operational use by 2026,” he said.

Earlier in December 2025, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United Kingdom recorded its highest value of defence exports in more than 40 years, securing over £20 billion in deals expected to support more than 25,000 skilled British jobs.