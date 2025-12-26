UK Defence exports hit record £20 billion in 2025, highest since 1983

Records from the UK Defence and Security Exports show that 2025 marks the country’s most successful year for defence exports since 1983.

Highlights include the UK’s largest ever warship export agreement, a £10 billion deal with Norway for at least five Type 26 frigates, and the largest fighter jet sale in a generation, with 20 Typhoons sold to Türkiye worth £8 billion. The frigate deal alone supports around 4,000 jobs across more than 430 businesses throughout the UK, while the fighter jet exports safeguard employment in Lancashire, Scotland, and beyond.

Luke Pollard MP, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, said the deals demonstrate how defence is being used as an engine for economic growth while strengthening the UK’s security and that of its allies.

He highlighted the strategic importance of the agreements, including countering naval threats in the North Atlantic and reinforcing NATO’s southern flank.

Additional exports include 12 C-130 aircraft sold to Türkiye at a combined value of over £550 million, safeguarding 1,400 jobs in Cambridge, and 18 transporter vehicles supplied by Devon-based Supacat to Czechia’s armed forces. The UK also anticipates further growth from the new AUKUS treaty with Australia, which could generate up to £20 billion in exports and support over 21,000 jobs.

