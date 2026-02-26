UFC eyes $60M White House show

UFC CEO Dana White has already described the event as one of the most expensive in company’s history, exceeding the more than $20 million production cost of UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The reported budget may not include fighter salaries.

The event will form part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s America 250 celebration. “President Trump looks forward to hosting what will go down as one of the most monumental sporting events in history at the White House,” spokesman Davis Ingle told Puck.

Organizers plan to build an octagon on the South Lawn, with temporary seating for about 5,000 spectators. Around 1,000 seats are expected to be reserved for military personnel. Security concerns and underground infrastructure beneath the lawn have reportedly influenced capacity limits. White noted that replacing the grass alone could cost about $700,000.

Large screens are also planned near the National Mall to accommodate more than 60,000 fans. Weigh-ins and a pre-fight press conference are reportedly being considered at the Lincoln Memorial.

The card is expected to feature six to seven bouts and air on Paramount+, with possible coverage on CBS. Matchmaking is ongoing, with no official fights yet announced.

