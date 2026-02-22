Kazakhstan's Alibi Idiris secures debut victory in UFC

Idiris made his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night 267 in Houston, Texas, taking on American fighter Ode Osbourne (13–9). The flyweight bout went the distance, with all three rounds completed, and concluded with Idiris securing a unanimous decision victory.

The victory marked the 11th of the Kazakh fighter's professional career and a confident start to his UFC journey. For Ode Osbourne, meanwhile, it was the 10th defeat of his professional MMA career.

In his previous outing, Idris also appeared at a UFC event, where a contract with the promotion was on the line. After that performance, he went on to sign a four-fight deal with the UFC.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani fighter Nikolay Veretennikov has delivered a successful performance at UFC Vegas 113.