Uber bets big on Robotaxi future with $100M charging network push

In a statement released Wednesday, the San Francisco-based company said it will begin building fast charging stations in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and Dallas. These markets are also slated for public robotaxi launches in partnership with self-driving technology developers, as Uber seeks to compete with Waymo.

The allocated funds will cover site development, equipment, grid connections and related capital expenditure. According to Uber, owning part of the charging infrastructure will improve efficiency, lower operational costs and keep vehicles on the road longer, maximizing fleet utilization.

The investment comes as Uber faces growing scrutiny from investors over the long-term outlook for traditional ride hailing services amid the rapid advancement of autonomous vehicles. Company shares have fallen 14% since the start of the year, reflecting mixed sentiment around its robotaxi strategy.

Uber has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in autonomous and fleet management firms, including Lucid Group Inc., Nuro Inc. and Wayve Technologies Inc.. It expects to offer autonomous rides via its app in at least 10 cities by the end of 2026.

In parallel, Uber has signed new agreements with charging operators in the United States and Europe, guaranteeing usage levels to accelerate the rollout of more than 1,000 additional chargers globally. The move marks a recalibration of its electric vehicle strategy as it works toward its environmental targets.

