Tesla moves to boost Semi truck manufacturing

According to information published on the company’s website, the model will be offered in Standard and Long Range versions. The Standard configuration is rated for up to 325 miles with energy use of 1.7 kWh per mile and a gross combination weight of 82,000 pounds. The Long Range option keeps similar performance but increases curb weight to about 23,000 pounds and extends driving distance to 500 miles. Both variants can regain 60 percent of range in 30 minutes of charging.

Musk signaled an imminent ramp up in output. “Tesla Semi starts high volume production this year,” he wrote on X.

The manufacturer has already begun limited deliveries. One of the first units went to DHL, which said the truck operates in California, covering roughly 100 miles per day and typically charging once a week.

Tesla has also reached an agreement with the freight division of Uber Technologies Inc.. Dan Priestley, director of the Semi program, said the partnership would help “operators realize the cost and maintenance benefits Semi offers.”

Meanwhile, market trackers noted that Tesla shares continue to demonstrate solid long-term momentum as investors watch the company’s progress in heavy transport electrification.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Tesla would discontinue production of its Model S sedan and Model X sport utility vehicle next quarter, bringing to a close two models that played a central role in the company’s rise. Chief executive Elon Musk announced the decision in late January during the company’s quarterly earnings call.