Typhoon Kalmaegi death toll at 204, with 109 missing in Philippines

A total of 156 people were injured due to the devastation caused by Kalmaegi, locally known as Tino, the Philippines News Agency reported, citing National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) officials.

Cebu is the worst hit province in the Central Visayas region, where 141 fatalities have been reported, with one death each reported in Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Bohol, and Leyte; two in Southern Leyte, three in Capiz; six in Agusan del Sur, 27 in Negros Occidental and 20 in Negros Oriental.

So far, 2.9 million people have been affected by the storm, while 282,490 others were displaced and moved to evacuation centers.

The devastation comes after a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Cebu on Sept. 30, killing many and displacing thousands.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of national calamity on Thursday due to the effects of Kalmaegi and in anticipation of another typhoon.

Late Friday, the Philippines was hit by Super Typhoon Fung-wong, locally known as Uwan, bringing heavy rain to regions that forced authorities to cancel flights, closed schools and suspended sea travel in certain areas.

Kalmaegi moved to Vietnam on Friday, where it has killed five people and injured several. Authorities said more than 2,000 homes have been damaged and about 2.3 million people affected by the typhoon, with around 398,000 are sheltering in evacuation centers.

Earlier, it was reported that Typhoon Kalmaegi left the Philippines with 114 deaths and at least 127 missing, mainly in the central Philippines.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos, following the numerous casualties caused by the typhoon.