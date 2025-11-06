Typhoon Kalmaegi leaves 114 dead in Philippines

OCD Deputy Administrator Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro told local media that Kalmaegi killed at least 114, "with actual body count," in five regions in central Philippines.

"We are only awaiting the death certificates. But this is the number that we are getting," Alejandro added.

He said the search for the missing continued. Of the missing, 65 were from Cebu province and 62 from Negros Island region.

Kalmaegi was the 20th typhoon to slam the Philippines this year.

It was earlier reported, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos, following the numerous casualties caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi.