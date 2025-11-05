EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Head of State extends condolences to Philippines President over typhoon victims

    21:15, 5 November 2025

    The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos, following the numerous casualties caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi.

    Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State conveyed his sympathy to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

    As reported earlier, in September 2025, Super Typhoon Ragasa battered the northern Philippines, bringing destructive winds of up to 270 km/h, torrential rains, and forcing mass evacuations.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Natural disasters Typhoon Asia-Pacific region Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All