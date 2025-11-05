Head of State extends condolences to Philippines President over typhoon victims
21:15, 5 November 2025
The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos, following the numerous casualties caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi.
The Head of State conveyed his sympathy to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.
As reported earlier, in September 2025, Super Typhoon Ragasa battered the northern Philippines, bringing destructive winds of up to 270 km/h, torrential rains, and forcing mass evacuations.