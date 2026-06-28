Two upgraded railway stations open in E Kazakhstan region

According to the Ministry of Transport, the Ridder and Shemonaikha stations, which serve as key transport hubs in East Kazakhstan region, underwent comprehensive upgrades, including renovated facades and interiors, modernized engineering infrastructure, improved passenger platforms and surrounding areas, as well as the installation of new equipment and furniture.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

The project is expected to strengthen the region's transport infrastructure while making travel more comfortable for residents and visitors alike.

The renovated Ridder and Shemonaikha stations now have floor areas of 471 and 230 square meters, respectively. They are the first two of five railway stations in East Kazakhstan region to reopen under the national modernization program.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

Modernization work is continuing at railway stations across Kazakhstan. A total of 30 renovated stations are expected to be commissioned by July 1 this year.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Starlink satellite internet had been launched on the Astana–Semey–Dostyk train route.