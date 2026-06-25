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    Kazakhstan launches Starlink internet on Astana–Semey–Dostyk rail route

    10:32, 25 June 2026

    High-speed Starlink satellite internet has been launched on train No. 121/122 operating on the Astana–Semey–Dostyk route, making Aray Trans KZ one of the first private railway carriers in Kazakhstan to introduce the technology, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

    Kazakhstan launches Starlink internet on Astana–Semey–Dostyk rail route
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

    The project was implemented as part of the Ministry of Transport’s efforts to introduce modern digital solutions and improve passenger rail services. It was carried out with the participation of engineering company Kaztechnology, which, in partnership with Aray Trans KZ, deployed Starlink satellite internet on the Astana–Semey–Dostyk route.

    The satellite connection provides internet access in sections of the railway where mobile coverage was previously unavailable, allowing passengers to stay connected even in remote areas along the route. The initiative is expected to improve passenger comfort and expand access to digital services.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry had announced the launch of a digital system to exchange international road transport permits with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kyrgyzstan.

    Internet Transport Passenger transportation Railway Kazakhstan Railways Society Digital Kazakhstan Technology
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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