Two remain in ICU after explosion in Shchuchinsk cafe

According to head of the Akmola region healthcare department Nariman Yermek, two patients in serious condition remain in intensive care at the regional hospital. They are receiving round-the-clock medical assistance.

One patient has already been discharged, while another is under the supervision of burn specialists in the trauma unit.

Currently, there are no patients left at the Avicenna-Burabay hospital in Shchuchinsk, as all have been transported to Kokshetau.

As it was reported, seven people died and 19 were injured following an explosion and subsequent fire in a cafe in Shchuchinsk.

A criminal case has been opened after a gas cylinder explosion in a cafe in Shchuchinsk, Akmola region. On March 2, 2026, the owner of the Plov Center cafe was detained under Article 128 of the Criminal Procedure Code. On March 4, he was placed under arrest for two months.