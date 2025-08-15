Shymkent to launch 2 new overpasses by 2026

The Majilis deputy noted that the project will not only ease traffic flow in the city but also reduce congestion and improve road safety.

The project involves building a four-lane overpass with a pedestrian walkway and traffic lights. Construction began in November 2024 and is currently 50% complete. According to the contractor, work is proceeding on schedule.

Photo credit: Majilis

“Shymkent is today the fastest-growing city in the country. Its road network urgently needs modernization. The overpass is part of Amanat party’s election program and represents our direct commitment to voters. I personally initiated the inclusion of this project in the program and facilitated the allocation of funds from the national budget to start the work. The project is now being successfully implemented, and I will personally oversee its progress,” Bolatbek Nazhmetdinuly said.

Another similar overpass is under construction on Tlenshin street, where work is 20% complete. Both structures are scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2026. These projects are expected to connect the eastern part of the city with the center, redistribute traffic flows, and reduce the load on existing main roads.

Photo credit: Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Shymkent is actively developing its road network. By the end of 2024, 75% of roads were already in good or satisfactory condition, and this figure is expected to reach 90% by the end of the current year. By 2026, a total of 850 streets spanning over 1,000 km will be fully asphalted, including 540 streets scheduled for 2025 alone. In addition, 32 new traffic lights will be installed, road signs updated, and lighting added to most uncontrolled pedestrian crossings.

Bolatbek Nazhmetdinuly’s regional visits to meet constituents began yesterday. Together with representatives of several ministries, he will inspect social and industrial facilities and hold personal receptions for residents.

