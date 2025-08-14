Road reconstruction continues in Ulytau region

In the Ulytau region, reconstruction is in full swing on a more than 200-kilometer stretch of the Kyzylorda–Zhezkazgan highway. Work is progressing along the entire route: in some areas, traffic has been redirected to temporary bypass roads, the first kilometers of new pavement have been laid, and culverts and bridge supports are already in place. All necessary materials — including crushed stone, bitumen, and other construction supplies — are being sourced from domestic quarries and factories.

Photo credit: Majilis

Satybaldin personally inspected the quality of the repairs and instructed contractors to accelerate the pace of construction.

Photo credit: Majilis

During the visit, the MP spoke about legislative work. The Majilis is reviewing an important draft law that would allow funds collected from toll roads to be used not only for their maintenance, but also for the upkeep of free roads of international and national significance.

Photo credit: Majilis

“In the past, toll revenues were used solely to repair the roads where they were collected. Under the new approach, these funds will be directed toward developing the entire road network. In addition, drivers with unpaid tolls will not be able to sell or re-register their vehicles. Complaints from motorists and transport companies about the condition of first-category toll roads clearly show the need for this legislation. Even when tolls are paid on time, people still face extra vehicle repair costs due to poor road surfaces. Redirecting part of these funds to free roads will help improve their condition and strengthen public trust,” Satybaldin said.

Last year, 162 km of roads in the region were built or repaired. By the end of this year, plans include reconstructing 100 km of the Kyzylorda–Zhezkazgan highway, carrying out medium repairs on the Ulytau–Arkalyk road, and upgrading 148 km of local roads.

