Two Kazakhstanis named best boxers of year

In the men’s category, Makhmud Sabyrkhan topped the voting, receiving the highest number of fan votes.

The women’s title went to Natalya Bogdanova.

The quarterfinal bout between Makhmud Sabyrkhan and Aaron Jude of the Philippines at the World Cup in Astana was named Fight of the Year.

The winners were decided by Instagram users, with each like treated as one vote.

It is worth noting that Kazakhstan’s national boxing team emerged as the undisputed leader of the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, capturing seven gold medals and confirming the country’s status as a global powerhouse in the sport.