Two Kairat Almaty players named to UEFA Conference League Team of the Week
Football statistics portal Sofascore named Kairat Almaty players Temirlan Anarbekov and Erkin Tapalov to its UEFA Conference League Matchday 4 Team of the Week, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The duo earned the recognition following Kairat's 1-0 home win over Swedish side Mjällby on November 26.
Goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov took the spot in net after receiving a perfect 10.0 rating from the portal. He kept a clean sheet and made six saves.
Erkin Tapalov was selected at right-back (8.3) after scoring the game-winner in the 14th minute.
Alongside the Kazakh club's players, the Matchday 4 lineup also includes:
Defenders: Maxim De Cuyper (Brighton, 8.3), Aldayr Hernández (Kauno Žalgiris, 8.6), Dies Janse (Ajax, 8.2).
Midfielders: Rayane Bounida (Ajax, 9.9), Ibrahim Osman (Brighton, 9.5), Fernando Medeiros (Egnatia, 9.4), Pau Víctor (Braga, 9.7), Mario Dorgeles (Braga, 8.8).
Forward: Folarin Balogun (Monaco, 8.8).
Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kairat claimed a historic first win in the UEFA club competition league. phase.