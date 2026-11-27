The duo earned the recognition following Kairat's 1-0 home win over Swedish side Mjällby on November 26.

Goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov took the spot in net after receiving a perfect 10.0 rating from the portal. He kept a clean sheet and made six saves.

Erkin Tapalov was selected at right-back (8.3) after scoring the game-winner in the 14th minute.

Alongside the Kazakh club's players, the Matchday 4 lineup also includes:

Defenders: Maxim De Cuyper (Brighton, 8.3), Aldayr Hernández (Kauno Žalgiris, 8.6), Dies Janse (Ajax, 8.2).

Midfielders: Rayane Bounida (Ajax, 9.9), Ibrahim Osman (Brighton, 9.5), Fernando Medeiros (Egnatia, 9.4), Pau Víctor (Braga, 9.7), Mario Dorgeles (Braga, 8.8).

Forward: Folarin Balogun (Monaco, 8.8).

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kairat claimed a historic first win in the UEFA club competition league. phase.