The match was played at Almaty Central Stadium, with Polish referee Paweł Raczkowski officiating.

Kairat started with an attacking display and took the lead in the 14th minute. Erkin Tapalov received a pass from Marc Gual inside the penalty area and sent the ball into the near corner of the visitors’ goal.

After taking the lead, the hosts focused on defending their advantage, allowing the Swedish side to gradually take control and create several dangerous chances. Kairat goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov made several important saves to keep his team ahead.

The teams continued to exchange attacks after the break. In one second-half exchange, Mjällby forward Oiva Jukkola struck the crossbar, while Anarbekov once again came to his team’s rescue to preserve the narrow lead.

Kairat held on to their 1-0 advantage until the final whistle, securing the first league-phase victory in the club’s history in European competitions.

The Almaty-based club will play their next UEFA Conference League match on December 10, hosting Romania’s Universitatea Craiova.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported FC Kairat would host Swedish side Mjällby in the fourth round of the UEFA Conference League league phase on Thursday.