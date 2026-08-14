Two goats board Portland bus, spark online frenzy

“Someone called 9‑1‑1 to report two pygmy goats wandering loose in the area. Our team checked footage from our FX2 bus station cameras and, sure enough, found them,” TriMet transportation agency posted on Instagram.

The surveillance video showed the goats stepping onto a bus before quickly hopping back off.

According to TriMet, the operator reopened the doors, allowing the animals to wander back toward a nearby shopping center, where they eventually disappeared from view.

“Portland Police checked the area, but we don’t know if the goats were ever located. There were also no additional calls about loose goats later that day,” TriMet said.

But the story didn’t end there. The goats that broke the internet have since been identified and safely returned home.

According to TriMet’s follow‑up post, their owner confirmed the animals are named Billy the Kid and Billy the Goat, and said the gate to their pen has now been fixed to prevent further adventures.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a rare snow leopard was spotted in the Ili Alatau National Park of Kazakhstan.