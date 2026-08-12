Rare snow leopard caught on video in Kazakhstan's mountains

The predator was spotted by a guide accompanying a tourist group returning from a mountain route, who managed to capture the rare encounter on video.

The snow leopard is listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan and is protected by the state. According to the ministry, the sighting of the rare predator in its natural habitat is an important indication of the health of the mountain ecosystem and the stability of the natural environment.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan advances GPS monitoring to protect endangered snow leopards.