Two endangered Tien Shan brown bear cubs born at Almaty Zoo

According to city officials, two bear cubs were born to the resident breeding pair, Gerda (female) and Kurmanbek (male), with Gerda giving birth to what was her fourth litter.

Gaukhar Sergibayeva, head of the Predatory Mammals Department confirmed that the cubs were born in January.

Photo credit: Almaty city's local authority

Following a winter birth (January), the underdeveloped, blind, and deaf cubs nursed in the den for nearly four months. Now, experienced mother Gerda has finally begun bringing them into the large, outdoor enclosure, she said.

Traditionally, the Almaty Zoo invites everyone to take part in choosing names for the newborns, a boy and a girl.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported the Almaty Zoo welcomes three kangaroo joeys.